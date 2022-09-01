Schmorsdorf, Germany – October 01: Bratwurst, steaks and grilled cheese lie on a grill on October 01, 2016 in Schmorsdorf, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek…
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)