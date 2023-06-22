Author and food and nutrition expert Dawn Jackson Blatner joins John Williams to talk about the importance of spreading out your protein intake evenly throughout the day, how you can get protein at breakfast, and what we should look for in a healthy snack. Dawn also gives a recipe for a smoothie that has been shown to decrease inflammation.
Nutrition expert Dawn Jackson Blatner: Tips for making a healthy snack
Pete Zimmerman
