Author and registered dietician nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner talks with John Williams about what she’s making for Thanksgiving this year, her holiday party mantra (“Graze Nothing, Enjoy Everything”), her P.A.R.T.Y. tips for socializing, how much water we should be drinking, and how drinking tea with dessert is a great hack for digestion & mindfulness. Dawn also answers all of your nutrition questions.

