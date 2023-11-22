Author and registered dietician nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner talks with John Williams about what she’s making for Thanksgiving this year, her holiday party mantra (“Graze Nothing, Enjoy Everything”), her P.A.R.T.Y. tips for socializing, how much water we should be drinking, and how drinking tea with dessert is a great hack for digestion & mindfulness. Dawn also answers all of your nutrition questions.
Nutrition expert Dawn Jackson Blatner: Tips for healthy holiday socializing
by: Pete Zimmerman
