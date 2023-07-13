Author and registered dietician nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner talks with John Williams about some of the benefits of eating cottage cheese, the keys for better muscle health, and what you should be eating and drinking (or not eating and drinking) for better sleep. Dawn also answers your health and nutrition questions and throws a little shade at pancakes!
Nutrition expert Dawn Jackson Blatner: Tips for better muscle health
by: Pete Zimmerman
