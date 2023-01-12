Author and food and nutrition expert Dawn Jackson Blatner joins John Williams to talk about how to be more positive about your resolutions, the importance of being an empowered eater, if popcorn makes a good snack, why you should be mindful of ‘health halos,’ what you can do if you want to not drink as much soda, and 3 positive nutrition habits to try for the new year. And as always, Dawn answers all of your food and nutrition questions.

