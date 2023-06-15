Author and food and nutrition expert Dawn Jackson Blatner joins John Williams to talk about what you should put on your grill when you are celebrating Father’s Day, and the American Medical Association asking doctors to de-emphasize body mass index. And as always, Dawn answers all of your health and nutrition questions. Also, Dawn is hosting an Eat to Build Muscle online class on June 20. You can register for the class here.

