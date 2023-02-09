Author and food and nutrition expert Dawn Jackson Blatner joins John Williams to remind you why you should avoid grazing at your Super Bowl party. Load up your plate and enjoy the food! Dawn also talks about an ingredient that you can add to your tacos, if you need to rinse your oats, and a fun (and healthy!) Super Bowl menu!
Nutrition expert Dawn Jackson Blatner: The perfect fun and healthy Super Bowl menu
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.