Author and food and nutrition expert Dawn Jackson Blatner joins John Williams to talk about her thoughts on microwave popcorn, the health of popcorn as a snack when done well, the best way to rid yourself of pesky belly fat, the importance of daily exercise, why hummus makes a great snack, and the best foods to eat before and after a workout. And as always, Dawn answers all of your food and nutrition questions.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction