This picture taken on May 13, 2020 shows a sample bowl of cricket ramen at a kitchen in Tokyo. – In a steamy Tokyo kitchen, a roasted scent wafts through…
This picture taken on May 13, 2020 shows a sample bowl of cricket ramen at a kitchen in Tokyo. – In a steamy Tokyo kitchen, a roasted scent wafts through the air as Yuto Shinohara prepares soup stock for ramen, derived not from pork or chicken, but crickets. Shinohara and his team had planned to open an insect cuisine restaurant named Antcicada in downtown Tokyo in April, but were forced to put it on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, they have designed a pack of cricket ramen that can be cooked at home, and have sold 600 sets online as of mid-May. (Photo by Behrouz MEHRI / AFP) / TO GO WITH AFP STORY FOOD-DRINK-ANIMAL-JAPAN-CRICKET-ENVIRONMENT,FEATURE BY HARUMI OZAWA (Photo by BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images)
This picture taken on May 13, 2020 shows a sample bowl of cricket ramen at a kitchen in Tokyo. – In a steamy Tokyo kitchen, a roasted scent wafts through…
This picture taken on May 13, 2020 shows a sample bowl of cricket ramen at a kitchen in Tokyo. – In a steamy Tokyo kitchen, a roasted scent wafts through the air as Yuto Shinohara prepares soup stock for ramen, derived not from pork or chicken, but crickets. Shinohara and his team had planned to open an insect cuisine restaurant named Antcicada in downtown Tokyo in April, but were forced to put it on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, they have designed a pack of cricket ramen that can be cooked at home, and have sold 600 sets online as of mid-May. (Photo by Behrouz MEHRI / AFP) / TO GO WITH AFP STORY FOOD-DRINK-ANIMAL-JAPAN-CRICKET-ENVIRONMENT,FEATURE BY HARUMI OZAWA (Photo by BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images)
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)