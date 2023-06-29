Author and food and nutrition expert Dawn Jackson Blatner joins John Williams to talk about some great things to serve for your 4th of July barbecue. Dawn also talks about the most popular July 4th food in Illinois and what you should look for when choosing mayonnaise. And as always, Dawn answers all of your food an nutrition questions!
Nutrition expert Dawn Jackson Blatner: Spice up your backyard barbecue
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.