Author and food and nutrition expert Dawn Jackson Blatner joins John Williams to offer tips on how you can have a delicious and healthy Thanksgiving. Always remember: P.A.R.T.Y. Plate, Activity, Reason for the Season, Taste, and Your Favorites!
Nutrition expert Dawn Jackson Blatner: Remember to P.A.R.T.Y. this Thanksgiving
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.