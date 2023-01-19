Author and food and nutrition expert Dawn Jackson Blatner joins John Williams to talk about flavored water, if plant-based burgers are healthy, and to offers some tips to combat stress eating. And Dawn answers all of your food and nutrition questions.
Nutrition expert Dawn Jackson Blatner: Plant-based burgers, flavored water, and stress eating
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.