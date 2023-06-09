Author and food and nutrition expert Dawn Jackson Blatner joins John Williams to talk about the importance of building muscle as we age and what foods you should eat to build muscle. Dawn also answers all of your diet and nutrition questions. And Dawn is hosting an Eat to Build Muscle online class on June 20. You can register for the class here.
Nutrition expert Dawn Jackson Blatner: Muscle health and your nutrition
