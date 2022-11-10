Author and food and nutrition expert Dawn Jackson Blatner joins John Williams to talk about the benefits of roughage, if wilted or faded fruits and vegetables lose some of their nutritional value, and how you can bring older (not spoiled!) produce items back to life.
Nutrition expert Dawn Jackson Blatner: How you can bring older produce items back to life
by: Pete Zimmerman
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.