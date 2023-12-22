Nutrition Expert Dawn Jackson Blatner joins Wendy Snyder, in for John Williams, to shed some light on how to stay healthy over the holidays. Listen in while Dawn shares some of the best ways to have a holiday with more energy and appetite awareness. Then Dawn will share her hack for better blood sugar with any holiday dessert as well as her three favorite tricks for healthy digestion. Dawn also answer’s listener’s questions.

