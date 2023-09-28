Author and registered dietician nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner talks with John Williams about how poor quality snacking is impacting your health (even if your meals are relatively healthy), what you can do to improve the nutritional value of your snacks, if it’s better to eat before or after a workout, and her protein-packed Pumpkin French Toast Muffin. Dawn also answers all of your health and nutrition questions.

