Author and food and nutrition expert Dawn Jackson Blatner joins John Williams to talk about the controversy surrounding the Environmental Working Group’s Dirty Dozen / Clean Fifteen list, which ranks what vegetables have the most / least pesticides on them. Dawn explains why the list is controversial. Dawn also tells us what she thinks of a proposed California bill that could ban the sale of Skittles, Hot Tamales candy, Dubble Bubble Twist Gum, and other food items containing chemicals that the legislation’s supporters say are toxic and dangerous. And as always, Dawn answers all of your food an nutrition questions.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction