Author and food and nutrition expert Dawn Jackson Blatner joins John Williams to talk about how green tea can help your skin, when you should take supplements, what you should know about sports drinks, how to eat less sodium, and why a diet mentality of restricting food usually backfires. And as always, Dawn answers all of your health and nutrition questions.
Nutrition expert Dawn Jackson Blatner: Diet mentality of restricting food usually backfires
