Author and food and nutrition expert Dawn Jackson Blatner joins John Williams to talk about February being Heart Health Month, four behaviors and four health factors that are keys to a healthy heart, what needs to be done to address childhood obesity, and what type of milk we should be drinking. Also, Dawn answers all of your health and nutrition questions.
Nutrition expert Dawn Jackson Blatner: Build better heart health
by: Pete Zimmerman
