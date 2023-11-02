Author and registered dietician nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner talks with John Williams about her exercise regimen and what she recommends you should be doing to keep healthy, her recipes for Sweetpotato Fudge and Kale & Cheddar Egg Bites, and what you should know about dark chocolate. And as always, Dawn answers your health and nutrition questions.
Nutrition expert Dawn Jackson Blatner: Any exercise is better than no exercise
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.