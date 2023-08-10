Author and registered dietician nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner talks with John Williams about her recipe for a healthy version of fudge pops that contains only five ingredients. Dawn explains why swapping out healthier versions of food that you crave is better than restricting yourself of those foods. And, as always, Dawn answers all of your food an nutrition questions (and stay for the safest way to cut an avocado).

