Kelly Amonte Hiller, head women’s lacrosse coach at Northwestern University, joins John Williams and Dave Eanet to talk about the team making the Final Four, their big matchup against Denver this Friday, how she built the program into a dynasty, what we should know about the game of lacrosse, the incredible growth of the sport, and where we can watch the Final Four this weekend. Go Cats!

