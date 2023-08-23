Leland Vittert, host of “On Balance with Leland Vittert” on NewsNation, joins John Williams to preview tonight’s first GOP presidential debate in Milwaukee. What is his impression of Vivek Ramaswamy and what should we be looking for when the candidates take the stage?
NewsNation’s Leland Vittert previews first GOP presidential debate
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.