Chris Cuomo, host of “Cuomo” on NewsNation, joins John Williams to talk about his recent interview with Charles Barkley, who told Chris that free speech isn’t free of consequences. Chris believes you don’t beat an extreme idea by not giving the idea a platform, but you listen and shoot it down. Don’t freeze it out, you drown it out. Chris also comments on the results of the midterm election and how the core of America rejected election deniers.

