Chris Cuomo, host of “Cuomo” on NewsNation, joins John Williams to talk about what he’s most interested in watching as the returns come in from the midterm elections across the country. Chris and John chat about the senate race in Georgia, the candidacy of Herschel Walker, negative campaign ads and election spending, if the U.S. votes too much, the John Fetterman-Dr. Oz race, and if Chris believes that democracy is on the ballot this election.

