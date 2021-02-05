The John Williams NewsClick: Your Super Bowl party this year

FILE – In this Feb. 3, 2002, file photo, New England Patriots cornerback Ty Law (24) celebrates with teammate Lawyer Milloy after Law’s interception of a pass by St. Louis Rams’ Kurt Warner for a touchdown during the second quarter of Super Bowl 36 in New Orleans. Three of Tom Brady’s Super Bowl teammates have already been inducted into the Hall of Fame with at least a couple more to come down the road. Law, who played on the first three title teams in New England, was inducted to Canton in 2019 and is the only one of the three to get there based mostly on their careers with Brady. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)