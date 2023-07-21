Gabriel Ambrus de Moraes, 29, (L) is photographed by his twin brother Pedro, both of Los Angeles, as he stands next to a digital display of an unofficial …
Gabriel Ambrus de Moraes, 29, (L) is photographed by his twin brother Pedro, both of Los Angeles, as he stands next to a digital display of an unofficial heat reading at Furnace Creek Visitor Center during a heat wave in Death Valley National Park in Death Valley, California, on July 16, 2023. Tens of millions of Americans braced for more sweltering temperatures Sunday as brutal conditions threatened to break records due to a relentless heat dome that has baked parts of the country all week. By the afternoon of July 15, 2023, California’s famous Death Valley, one of the hottest places on Earth, had reached a sizzling 124F (51C), with Sunday’s peak predicted to soar as high as 129F (54C). Even overnight lows there could exceed 100F (38C). (Photo by Ronda Churchill / AFP) (Photo by RONDA CHURCHILL/AFP via Getty Images)
