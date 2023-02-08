NEWARK, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 23: In an aerial view, a sign is posted on the exterior of the AMC NewPark 12 theatre on August 23, 2022 in Newark, California.…
NEWARK, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 23: In an aerial view, a sign is posted on the exterior of the AMC NewPark 12 theatre on August 23, 2022 in Newark, California. In an effort to raise money following two years of pandemic losses, movie theater chain AMC Entertainment has issued one share of preferred stock to shareholders for every common AMC stock they hold. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)