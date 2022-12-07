CHICAGO, IL – SEPTEMBER 30: Chickens walk around in their pen at City Farm on September 30, 2011 in Chicago, Illinois. City Farm is a non-profit venture…
CHICAGO, IL – SEPTEMBER 30: Chickens walk around in their pen at City Farm on September 30, 2011 in Chicago, Illinois. City Farm is a non-profit venture that raises produce on a one-acre tract of land on the edge of the city’s downtown in a neighborhood once dominated by the Cabrini Green housing complex. The food raised at the farm is sold to many high-end restaurants, at a nearby farmer’s market and to the public from the farm. The farm has recently been experimenting with raising chickens for their eggs. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, IL – SEPTEMBER 30: Chickens walk around in their pen at City Farm on September 30, 2011 in Chicago, Illinois. City Farm is a non-profit venture…
CHICAGO, IL – SEPTEMBER 30: Chickens walk around in their pen at City Farm on September 30, 2011 in Chicago, Illinois. City Farm is a non-profit venture that raises produce on a one-acre tract of land on the edge of the city’s downtown in a neighborhood once dominated by the Cabrini Green housing complex. The food raised at the farm is sold to many high-end restaurants, at a nearby farmer’s market and to the public from the farm. The farm has recently been experimenting with raising chickens for their eggs. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)