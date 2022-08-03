CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 01: In this drone image, a general view of Soldier Field with the Chicago skyline before a game between the New Orleans Saints and…
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 01: In this drone image, a general view of Soldier Field with the Chicago skyline before a game between the New Orleans Saints and the Chicago Bears on November 01, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 01: In this drone image, a general view of Soldier Field with the Chicago skyline before a game between the New Orleans Saints and…
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 01: In this drone image, a general view of Soldier Field with the Chicago skyline before a game between the New Orleans Saints and the Chicago Bears on November 01, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)