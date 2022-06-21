A mother holds her four year old son as he receives the child Covid-19 vaccine at Temple Beth Shalom in Needham, Massachusetts on June 21, 2022. The temple…
A mother holds her four year old son as he receives the child Covid-19 vaccine at Temple Beth Shalom in Needham, Massachusetts on June 21, 2022.
The temple was one of the first sites in the state to offer vaccinations to anyone in the public. – US health authorities on Saturday cleared the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for children aged five and younger, in a move President Joe Biden greeted as a “monumental step” in the fight against the virus. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)
