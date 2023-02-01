In this illustration photo taken on July 19, 2022 the Netflix logo is seen on a TV remote in Los Angeles. – Netflix reported losing subscribers for the…
In this illustration photo taken on July 19, 2022 the Netflix logo is seen on a TV remote in Los Angeles. – Netflix reported losing subscribers for the second quarter in a row Tuesday as the streaming giant battles fierce competition and viewer belt tightening, but the company assured investors of better days ahead. The loss of 970,000 paying customers in the most recent quarter was not as big as expected, and left Netflix with just shy of 221 million subscribers. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)
In this illustration photo taken on July 19, 2022 the Netflix logo is seen on a TV remote in Los Angeles. – Netflix reported losing subscribers for the…
In this illustration photo taken on July 19, 2022 the Netflix logo is seen on a TV remote in Los Angeles. – Netflix reported losing subscribers for the second quarter in a row Tuesday as the streaming giant battles fierce competition and viewer belt tightening, but the company assured investors of better days ahead. The loss of 970,000 paying customers in the most recent quarter was not as big as expected, and left Netflix with just shy of 221 million subscribers. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)