Republican gubernatorial candidate Illinois state Sen. Darren Bailey gestures to the crowd after winning the Republican primary Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Effingham,…
Republican gubernatorial candidate Illinois state Sen. Darren Bailey gestures to the crowd after winning the Republican primary Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Effingham, Ill. Bailey will now face Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker in the fall. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Republican gubernatorial candidate Illinois state Sen. Darren Bailey gestures to the crowd after winning the Republican primary Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Effingham,…
Republican gubernatorial candidate Illinois state Sen. Darren Bailey gestures to the crowd after winning the Republican primary Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Effingham, Ill. Bailey will now face Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker in the fall. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)