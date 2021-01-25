The John Williams NewsClick: Which weather forecast do you prefer?

WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own
The Chicago Skyline sits as a backdrop as fog drifts across Monroe Harbor with temperatures well below zero and wind chills expected to reach 40 to 50 below, Monday, Jan. 6, 2014, in Chicago. A whirlpool of frigid, dense air known as a “polar vortex” descended Monday into much of the U.S. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
