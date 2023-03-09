OSWIECIM, POLAND – JANUARY 27: A view of barbed wire fence and surveillance towers during the Holocaust Remembrance Day at the former Auschwitz I site…
OSWIECIM, POLAND – JANUARY 27: A view of barbed wire fence and surveillance towers during the Holocaust Remembrance Day at the former Auschwitz I site on January 27, 2023 in Oswiecim, Poland. International Holocaust Remembrance Day, 27 January, is observed on the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi death camp. (Photo by Omar Marques/Getty Images)
OSWIECIM, POLAND – JANUARY 27: A view of barbed wire fence and surveillance towers during the Holocaust Remembrance Day at the former Auschwitz I site…
OSWIECIM, POLAND – JANUARY 27: A view of barbed wire fence and surveillance towers during the Holocaust Remembrance Day at the former Auschwitz I site on January 27, 2023 in Oswiecim, Poland. International Holocaust Remembrance Day, 27 January, is observed on the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi death camp. (Photo by Omar Marques/Getty Images)
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)