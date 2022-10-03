Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields looks to pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022,…
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields looks to pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Chicago. The Bears won 19-10. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields looks to pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022,…
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields looks to pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Chicago. The Bears won 19-10. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)