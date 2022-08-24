US President Joe Biden announces student loan relief on August 24, 2022, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC. – Biden announced…
US President Joe Biden announces student loan relief on August 24, 2022, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC. – Biden announced that most US university graduates still trying to pay off student loans will get $10,000 of relief to address a decades-old headache of massive educational debt across the country. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)