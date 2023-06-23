CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 31: A worker prepares a Chicago-style deep dish pizza at a Lou Malnati’s restaurant on March 31, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. …
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 31: A worker prepares a Chicago-style deep dish pizza at a Lou Malnati’s restaurant on March 31, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Restaurants, like the family-owned Lou Malnati’s, have been hit by rising commodities prices such as wheat, which hit a record high after the start of the war in Ukraine. (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 31: A worker prepares a Chicago-style deep dish pizza at a Lou Malnati’s restaurant on March 31, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. …
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 31: A worker prepares a Chicago-style deep dish pizza at a Lou Malnati’s restaurant on March 31, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Restaurants, like the family-owned Lou Malnati’s, have been hit by rising commodities prices such as wheat, which hit a record high after the start of the war in Ukraine. (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)