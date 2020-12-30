The John Williams NewsClick: University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign’s mascot

FILE – In this Feb. 6, 2000 file photo, the University of Illinois’ mascot Chief Illiniwek dances for the crowd at a women’s basketball game, in Champaign, Ill. Many experts say using any human being as a mascot is demeaning regardless of the depiction, though communities at times have been reluctant to cede old traditions. The team retired Chief Illiniwek as a mascot in 2007. But the school kept the name of the Fighting Illini. (AP Photo/Mark Cowan, File)