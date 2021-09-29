The John Williams NewsClick: The Bears in Arlington Heights

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A judge dismissed a trademark infringement lawsuit filed by Evel Knievel’s son a year ago against the Walt Disney Co. and movie company Pixar over a “Toy Story 4” daredevil character named Duke Caboom.

“We’re obviously disappointed,” Kelly Knievel said in a Monday email. “We are considering our options” at the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco.