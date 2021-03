Pedestrians pass the front of the Lord & Taylor store in Chicago’s Water Tower Place, left, on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2006, which will close early next year according to the stores new owners. Federated Department Stores said Wednesday that the mall’s landlord intends to replace it with retailers willing to pay higher rents. No other Lord & Taylor store will close, according to a company President Richard Baker. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)