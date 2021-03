This Jan. 15, 2020, still image from dashboard camera video released via the Connecticut State Police shows officers surrounding a vehicle stopped in West Haven, Conn., following a high-speed chase along Interstate 95 after Mubarak Soulemane, 19, had carjacked the vehicle in Norwalk, Conn. Trooper Brian North, left, fatally shot Soulemane sitting in the driver’s seat and displaying a knife, after troopers tried to use a stun gun but it didn’t work, state police said. Clergy and relatives of Soulemane have called for the trooper be sent home on suspension and are asking for more de-escalation training. (Connecticut State Police via AP)