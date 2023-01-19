DOVER, DELAWARE – OCTOBER 21: U.S. President Joe Biden is introduced by Zachary Bernard, a senior at Delaware State University before giving remarks on…
DOVER, DELAWARE – OCTOBER 21: U.S. President Joe Biden is introduced by Zachary Bernard, a senior at Delaware State University before giving remarks on student debt relief on October 21, 2022 in Dover, Delaware. Yesterday a federal judge ruled that six states trying to block President’s student loan forgiveness program lacked standing. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)