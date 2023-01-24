Phil White, a British millionaire poses with a placard reading: “Tax the rich” next to the Congress centre during the World Economic Forum (WEF)…
Phil White, a British millionaire poses with a placard reading: “Tax the rich” next to the Congress centre during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos on January 18, 2023. – Tax me and tax people like me urges in an interview with AFP Phil White, a British millionaire present at the Davos forum, believing that wealth inequalities fragment the world. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)