CHICAGO, IL – FEBRUARY 28: Voters cast their ballots in a City’s Mayoral Election on February 28, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. Nine candidates are competing…
CHICAGO, IL – FEBRUARY 28: Voters cast their ballots in a City’s Mayoral Election on February 28, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. Nine candidates are competing for a chance to be Chicago’s next mayor including Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who is seeking her second term. (Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty Images)
CHICAGO, IL – FEBRUARY 28: Voters cast their ballots in a City’s Mayoral Election on February 28, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. Nine candidates are competing…
CHICAGO, IL – FEBRUARY 28: Voters cast their ballots in a City’s Mayoral Election on February 28, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. Nine candidates are competing for a chance to be Chicago’s next mayor including Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who is seeking her second term. (Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty Images)
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)