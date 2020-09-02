The John Williams NewsClick: Should universities punish students who don’t follow social distance guidelines?

FILE – In this Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 file photo, students of the Robert-Koch vocational college sit with face masks in the classroom during computer science lessons in Dortmund, Germany. Despite a spike in coronavirus infections, authorities in Europe are determined to send children back to school. At least 41 of Berlin’s 825 schools reported virus cases as classes resumed this month, and thousands of students have been quarantined around the country. But Germany is determined not to close schools anew, so they’re sending individual students or classes into quarantine instead. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)