CENTRAL ISLIP, NEW YORK – MAY 10: Rep. George Santos (R-NY) speaks with members of the press as he leaves Federal Court on May 10, 2023 in Central Islip, New York. Federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York have charged Santos in a 13-count indictment that includes seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives. The Republican congressman, who represents communities on Long Island and in Queens, has lied about his professional accomplishments, his education and his family’s history, statements which surfaced after he was elected last year. He has admitted to embellishing his resume but denies any criminal wrongdoing. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
CENTRAL ISLIP, NEW YORK – MAY 10: Rep. George Santos (R-NY) speaks with members of the press as he leaves Federal Court on May 10, 2023 in Central Islip, New York. Federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York have charged Santos in a 13-count indictment that includes seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives. The Republican congressman, who represents communities on Long Island and in Queens, has lied about his professional accomplishments, his education and his family’s history, statements which surfaced after he was elected last year. He has admitted to embellishing his resume but denies any criminal wrongdoing. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
