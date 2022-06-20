Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gestures while speaking to reporters in Jefferson City on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, after he filed to run in the Republican…
Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gestures while speaking to reporters in Jefferson City on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, after he filed to run in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate. Greitens resigned in 2018 a year-and-a-half into his first term as governor, but is staging a political comeback as he seeks the seat being vacated by the retirement of incumbent Republican Sen. Roy Blunt. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gestures while speaking to reporters in Jefferson City on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, after he filed to run in the Republican…
Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gestures while speaking to reporters in Jefferson City on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, after he filed to run in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate. Greitens resigned in 2018 a year-and-a-half into his first term as governor, but is staging a political comeback as he seeks the seat being vacated by the retirement of incumbent Republican Sen. Roy Blunt. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)