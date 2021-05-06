The John Williams NewsClick: Should there be monetary incentive for people hesitant to get the vaccine?

WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own
Herman Simmons, left, makes a vaccination appointment for Theopulis Polk, right, at a Chicago laundromat on Saturday, March 6, 2021. Simmons is a community outreach worker enlisted by Saint Anthony Hospital. ‘’I see myself as my brother’s keeper. I don’t try to force them. I’m persistent,’’ he said. In a race to boost vaccination rates as COVID-19 variants spread, U.S. communities are working to overcome mistrust and improve access among people of color. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford)
