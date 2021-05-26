The John Williams NewsClick: Should the Senate vote to investigate the Jan 6 insurrection?

CHICAGO (AP) — Family members of a 13-year-old boy who was fatally shot by a Chicago police officer announced plans Wednesday to build a home in rural Wisconsin where at-risk boys could go to escape the dangers of the city streets.

Adam Toledo's mother stood in front of a mural of her son that was recently painted in the Little Village neighborhood where he was killed on March 29. She lamented that while she could not be with her son Wednesday on what would have been his 14th birthday, she might be able to help save others like him.